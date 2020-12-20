Maxim Group Reaffirms Positive Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Maxim Group reissued their positive rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.88.

VYNE stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

