Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 1,548,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,128. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $162,310.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock worth $3,248,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.