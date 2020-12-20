Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

