Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 14th

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
Shares of MRVL opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $48.42.
MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
