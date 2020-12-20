Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 14th

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

