Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.44.

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $112.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

