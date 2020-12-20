Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Up 15%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s share price shot up 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.38. 1,016,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 194,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

