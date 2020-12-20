Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.86

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.86 and traded as high as $139.10. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 9,675,260 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 131.93 ($1.72).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.07.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

