Mark W. Jenkins Sells 1,441 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total transaction of $387,081.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana stock opened at $266.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $277.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 53.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

