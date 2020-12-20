Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,753. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,253,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,018 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 138,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

