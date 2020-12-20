Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 1.2%

Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €33.10 ($38.94) and last traded at €33.50 ($39.41). 11,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.90 ($39.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81.

Manz AG (M5Z.F) Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

