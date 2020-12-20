Manna 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,712.53 or 0.99601181 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

