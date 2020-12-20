MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

MMMB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.13. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

