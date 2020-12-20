Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $9.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.84 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $39.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

MGA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 612,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.