Macy’s (NYSE:M) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

