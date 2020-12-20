Macy’s (NYSE:M) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $18.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
