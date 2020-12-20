Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Receives $36.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Truist increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

