Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) vs. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Critical Review

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.95 $48.86 million $0.87 11.64 Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 2.23 -$680.81 million $1.60 12.49

Luther Burbank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Western Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.21% 0.62% Great Western Bancorp -137.93% 6.62% 0.70%

Volatility and Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and Great Western Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Great Western Bancorp 1 3 2 0 2.17

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential downside of 12.96%. Given Luther Burbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Great Western Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of April 10, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through ten branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 8 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term and-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, personal, auto, and other loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 175 branches in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

