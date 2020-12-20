Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB boosted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

