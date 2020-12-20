LUKSO Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $1.81 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00005230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00359729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025343 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

