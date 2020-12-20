LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 322.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. Research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWFL. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

