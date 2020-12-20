LPL Financial LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHX. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.50.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

