LPL Financial LLC Has $143,000 Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 19.5% during the second quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 398,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

NYSE TDW opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.