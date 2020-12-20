LPL Financial LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Shares of GNT opened at $5.13 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

