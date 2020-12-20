LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

