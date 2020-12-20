Loop Capital Raises PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $140.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $119.97. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 180.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

