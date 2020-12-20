Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $62.93 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

