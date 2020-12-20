Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.63.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 91.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 225.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 349.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

