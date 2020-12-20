LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $8,856.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00055491 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003759 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

