Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.