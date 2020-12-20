Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Director Acquires C$22,613.70 in Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.91 per share, with a total value of C$22,613.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$778,101.32.

LNR opened at C$70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.26. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$24.57 and a 1 year high of C$71.09.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

