LINA Price Up 15.4% This Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, LINA has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $985,242.95 and approximately $4,408.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00370640 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025754 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

