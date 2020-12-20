Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

LCUT opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

