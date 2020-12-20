Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0002

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $186,830.42 and $148.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00141971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00745123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00170373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00120388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00075307 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.