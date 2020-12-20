LBRY Credits Market Capitalization Tops $29.87 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $2.74 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00141666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00747692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00170007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00376925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00121436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00075039 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 701,715,910 coins and its circulating supply is 512,982,256 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.