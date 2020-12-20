Laura K. Campbell Sells 10,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) insider Laura K. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,175 shares in the company, valued at $829,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATHX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $398.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.50. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

