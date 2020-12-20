Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

