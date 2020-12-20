LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0001

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. LanaCoin has a market cap of $153,544.55 and approximately $282.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,924,279,404 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.