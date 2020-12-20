Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.85. Approximately 681,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 139,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

LSF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Laird Superfood in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone purchased 90,910 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSF. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $7,339,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile (NYSE:LSF)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

