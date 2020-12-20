Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

