Klever (KLV) Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Klever token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $62,578.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00146820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00793388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00171943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00370826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118273 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,201,713,608 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.