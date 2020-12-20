KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.91

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $14.40. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 115,222 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 181.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

