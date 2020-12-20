Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $119,441,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.