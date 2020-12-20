Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $65.88 million and $574,174.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00145365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00776659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00174438 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00365954 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.