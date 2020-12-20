Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

