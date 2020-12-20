Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

GRGSF remained flat at $$8.70 on Friday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

