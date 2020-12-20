Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

