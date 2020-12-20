Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG.AX) (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Stephen Rouvray purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14). Also, insider Ada Poon purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,020.00 ($32,871.43).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

