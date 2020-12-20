Keep4r Price Reaches $11.04 on Major Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $764,515.41 and approximately $177,944.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $11.04 or 0.00046125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00144876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.54 or 0.00775310 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00173851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00368080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00075499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00117418 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,261 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.