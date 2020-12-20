Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $86.45 million and $11.18 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $432.23 or 0.01824434 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00146317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00785533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00171354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00371901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00118529 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

