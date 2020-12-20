Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

KMDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $281.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,644,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kamada by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

